The New Orleans Saints are back on the field for their first Pre-Season Game this Saturday

The Saints take the field for the first time this season when they face the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday in the first preseason game of the year.

There are only three preseason games this year due to the addition of an extra regular-season game and this is the first of three for New Orleans.

The Saints second preseason game will come against the Jaguars on Monday, August 23 and will be the first home game for New Orleans this season. Their final preseason game take place against the Cardinals on Saturday, August 28.

Saints fans will be able to stream the game at NewOrleansSaints.com

For a complete schedule: https://www.google.com/search?q=saints+schedule&rlz=1C5CHFA_enUS853US853&oq=Saints+schedule&aqs=chrome.0.0i131i433i512l2j0i512l3j69i60l3.3758j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#sie=t;/m/05g3v;6;/m/059yj;mt;fp;1;;