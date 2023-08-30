The Mom Walk Collective, a local group that supports Moms raising our next generation

Pineville, La – 8/30/2023

New mom, Jamie Easton’s video went viral as she posted an invitation to any local mom that needed coffee and a walk. Soon after, The Mom Walk Collective was born with a mission to bring moms together, to find their village as they raise our next generation. Local Ambassador, Mattie Crump hosts the Pineville Chapter.

Mattie Crump / Mom Walk Collective Ambassador ….

“Twice a month we will have free Mom walks, uh we try to do one on a weekday and one on a weekend to accommodate working moms as well as stay at home moms.”

When I asked Mattie who is invited to join the collective, she said, Moms of course!

“It’s any moms, in any stage, just to get together to get out of the house, get fresh air, make friends. A lot of times, you know I think moms find themselves very isolated. I know I did and I struggled with postpartum depression and you know I just really wish I would have had, kind of this sense of community, um so when I found the collective I was like, I need to go, you know I need to go through the process to start it here because I wanted the next mom to have kind of that sense of community that I felt I didn’t really necessarily have that I really could have used in that time.”

Longtime group member Devin Gaudet says she joined because she wanted to be around new moms that were going through the same things she was.

Devin Gaudet / Mom Walk Collective Member….

“I stay at home with my son and I think the early stages of motherhood is a very isolating thing for some people, its kind of a lonely season and so whenever Mattie first told me about his, I jumped at the chance to meet new mom friends that completely understood the season of life I was in, they understood my struggles and it was just an added bonus that my son ended up getting some friends from it too. He loves i. Anytime I say that its Mom Walk Day, he gets really excited.”

Mattie says that the group welcomes moms of all ages.

“We’re very open to the wisdom of veteran moms for sure, like please, please tell us what we’re doing, please tell us how to navigate it, you know”

The Mom Walk Collective Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090968605219