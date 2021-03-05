The Menard Eagles sought their first semi-finals appearance in school history; defeats Episcopal 57-49

The Menard Eagles will compete in their first semi-finals game ever in school history after defeating Episcopal, 57-49.

Six-year head coach, Brian Terwilliger, gave props to their foe during post-game but says that tonight was their night.

“Tonight’s about our team. Tonight’s about this win, and we’re going to enjoy it. We’re going t relish in it, and we’re going to keep going.”

Next up for the Eagles, they’ll play a familiar team, Isidore Newman next week in Lafayette.

Stay tuned for specific game details.