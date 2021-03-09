The Menard Eagles prepare for their first semi-finals match-up against a familiar foe in Newman [VIDEO]

The Menard Eagles practiced at the Rapides Parish Coliseum earlier today to get a feel for playing in a big arena.

In their first semi-finals appearance tomorrow, they’ll be playing against a familiar team in Isidore Newman. The Eagles lost to Newman in the quarterfinals last season and they know what they’re up against, but head coach, Brian Terwilliger, says there is no room for error.

During their practice, Peabody long-time head coach, Charles Smith, stopped by to give some encouraging words.

The Division III semi-finals game will be played tomorrow in the Cajun Dome in Lafayette. Tip-off is set for 5:00 pm.