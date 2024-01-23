The LSU AgCenter will begin a free, yearlong training program for beginning farmers in February

The LSU AgCenter will begin a free, yearlong training program for beginning farmers in Louisiana in February. Applications for the program should be submitted by Feb. 4.

Grow Louisiana is a year-long program for the beginning farmers of Louisiana. A beginning farmer is defined as those currently farming with less than 10 years of experience or those wanting to start farming. The Spring and Fall portions of this program will consist of four Wednesday night sessions and two Saturday training days. The sessions will be held at the LSU on-campus Hill Farm Teaching Facility in Baton Rouge. The first session is Wednesday Feb 21, 2024, 6-8:30pm. There will be Summer field days as well.

If you have any questions, please contact Dr. Carl Motsenbocker at cmotsenbocker@agcenter.lsu.edu.