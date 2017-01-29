The Louisiana School May Be in Financial Trouble

The Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts at NSU could be headed into troubled financial waters.

That’s the latest report from the legislative auditor, who says the school’s enrollment has slightly dropped, but money from the legislature has dipped by almost a third over the same period.

The Louisiana school, as it’s called, is a boarding facility for high IQ students who typically score more than seven points above the national average on their ACTs.

KLAX ABC 31 News 10/6/15