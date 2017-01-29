The Louisiana School May Be in Financial Trouble
The Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts at NSU could be headed into troubled financial waters.
That’s the latest report from the legislative auditor, who says the school’s enrollment has slightly dropped, but money from the legislature has dipped by almost a third over the same period.
The Louisiana school, as it’s called, is a boarding facility for high IQ students who typically score more than seven points above the national average on their ACTs.
KLAX ABC 31 News 10/6/15
One thought on “The Louisiana School May Be in Financial Trouble”
This headline is misleading and the report is incomplete.
Yes, funding through general tax dollars appropriated annually by the legislature (State General Funds) has been reduced significantly since 2009. However, as the audit summary states, “Minimum Foundation Program funding, which the School began receiving in 2012, has been used to make up for the lost state appropriations.” LSMSA’s funding is stable. In addition, the state has committed $26 million through the Capital Outlay process to build a new residence hall, with construction expected to start in the Spring of 2016.
The complete report from the legislative auditor’s office can be found at http://www.lla.la.gov.
