The LDAF’s Livestock Brand Commission to host saddle microchipping event

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission reimplemented its saddle identification program earlier this year. The first event was such a success they have planned another for Thursday, August 25, from 11 A.M. to 3 P.M. It will be held at Core Feed, located at 83103 Hwy 25 in Folsom, LA.

“We are glad to see the saddle identification program back in action. The microchipping event in May saw 19 saddles chipped at no cost to the owner,” said the LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M. “This identification method will prove invaluable if the saddle is ever stolen. The program allows the Brand Officers to confirm ownership and return the property. Without it, we have no way of proving the theft.”

Saddles are popular agriculture items for thieves to prey on because they do not have identifiable marks or serial numbers. Therefore, it is the intention of the LDAF’s Livestock Brand Commission to provide all saddle owners in the state of Louisiana the opportunity to have their saddles registered and identified by using a microchip implant. This effort to deter theft will be a joint venture of the Livestock Brand Commission, parish sheriff’s offices, other law enforcement agencies, parish cattlemen’s associations, and riding clubs.

The microchip identification program aims to identify and facilitate the return of property should it ever be stolen. The service is provided free to the public.

Additional dates and locations will be announced in the near future. Should there be any questions, please contact the Livestock Brand Commission at 225-925-3962