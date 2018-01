DOORS Doors open 60 minutes before start of game. HOW TO PURCHASE Tickets can be purchased at the Rapides Parish Coliseum Box Office, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or charged by phone at 1.800.745.3000. SHOW POLICIES Guests will be able to carry one of the following style hand size bag, package or container into the venue with inspection: Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12.”

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the venue with one of the clear plastic bags.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection.