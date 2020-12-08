Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Latest:
Local Headlines 

The idea of a Balanced School Calendar

Char Thomas 0 Comments

 

 

RPSB- You may have heard that we presented to the Education Committee of our school Board a couple of weeks ago the idea of a Balanced School Calendar. We were pleased that there has been some interest in learning more about this innovative approach to instructional time. As we begin the journey of providing information, answering questions, and receiving feedback from students, parents, employees and the community, I wanted to provide for you all the information available at this time. Please use the links below for all the information we have compiled regarding the calendar conversation. Additionally, we will be presenting more information, including feedback from the survey below, regarding the calendar at the February Board Meeting. This will allow us time to host some community meetings and elicit as much feedback as possible.

You May Also Like

Elementary School to receive 1,000 new books thanks to the Magic of Storytelling

Jojuana Phillips

US Forest Service Conducts Teacher’s Tour

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Robeline Teenager Killed in High Speed Crash

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ATTENTION DISH customers, despite KLAX TV's best efforts to stay on the air, DISH is threatening to drop this channel. If this happens, you can no longer see your favorite programming live on DISH. Call dish today at 1-800-333-3474 and tell them to stop the blackouts!