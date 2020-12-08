RPSB- You may have heard that we presented to the Education Committee of our school Board a couple of weeks ago the idea of a Balanced School Calendar. We were pleased that there has been some interest in learning more about this innovative approach to instructional time. As we begin the journey of providing information, answering questions, and receiving feedback from students, parents, employees and the community, I wanted to provide for you all the information available at this time. Please use the links below for all the information we have compiled regarding the calendar conversation. Additionally, we will be presenting more information, including feedback from the survey below, regarding the calendar at the February Board Meeting. This will allow us time to host some community meetings and elicit as much feedback as possible.