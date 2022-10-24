The Homeless React as Community Rallies to Donate Blankets to Salvation Army

During the winter months, homeless people can be more susceptible to freezing to death.

The Salvation Army provides shelter and supplies for the

The Food Service Department and the Rapides Parish School Board came together to donate 150 blankets so every homeless person can have a soft blanket for the winter.

Charles Johnson is a homeless man who says, “It’s very nice of the Salvation Army to donate a blanket. Keep me warm at night.”

Corps Officer of Salvation Army Major Tim Williford says donating blankets can keep the homeless alive.

“They like to move around and especially when you’re dealing with someone with mental illness, they really don’t like to be confined. They’d rather sleep under a bridge or sleep in a doorway or sleep in an abandoned house, but they get cold, so they need warmth just like anybody else.”

Erma Davis says she reached out to the Salvation Army because she has a heart for giving to the most vulnerable.

Director of Child Nutrition Erma Davis says, “I love helping people. If anyone needs assistance, I just feel like it’s my responsibility to help those that are in need.”

Rapides Parish School Board Superintendent Jeff Powell says, “For us to be able to teach our children to give when you have to give, and to help those who are less fortunate, it allows us to take care just some of the basic needs in our community but also reminds us that those needs are here, and we all have a responsibility to help where we can.”

Charles Johnson says he is grateful for the warm blankets.

“You can think about: You don’t have this, and you don’t have that but some of these people be glad to have what you have, you know what I’m saying.”

Major Tim Williford says by donating a blanket, you can ease the burden of someone who is homeless.

Visit the Salvation Army at 620 Beauregard Street to give pillows, jackets, and other winter wear for the homeless.