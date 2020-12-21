The ‘Great’ Conjunction

Have you heard of the Christmas Star? Well, this is your chance to see it! The best viewing hours will be between 5:30-8 PM this evening after the sunsets. Look to the southwest, and it should be visible to the naked eye.

Jupiter and Saturn will be so close together that they will appear to be one star. The two gas giants will still be millions of miles apart in the solar system, but the alignment will make them appear closer.

What makes this event so special, you might ask? It’s been nearly 400 years since the two planets have passed this close. The last time the planets aligned at night was over 800 years ago! To put that into perspective, Genghis Khan was roaming the Earth the last time that this happened.

We will have clear skies tonight, making for perfect viewing conditions. Jupiter and Saturn will be visible for the rest of the month, but they will gradually move out of alignment. You don’t want to miss this!