The Grand Theatre Summer Kid’s Flicks Kicks Off 2023 Season with a Fantastic Line-up of Family Films

NEW ORLEANS (May 25, 2023) – The Grand Theatres & AmStar Cinemas, owned and operated by VSS-Southern Theatres LLC has announced the dates and schedule of its annual film program, Summer Kid’s Flicks. Geared towards kids and those who are kids-at-heart, the Summer Kid’s Flicks series will offer an exciting array of family-oriented films every Tuesday and Wednesday morning throughout the summer season.

The box office will open every Tuesday and Wednesday at 9:30 AM local time, followed by a 10:00 AM showtime. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on The Grand & AmStar website or at the box office for only $5.00 plus tax and any applicable online fees; the ticket will include a small box of popcorn and a small soda. Attendance is expected to be high for each session, so early arrival is recommended. All ages are welcome for each of our Summer Kid’s Flicks titles.

“Summer Kid’s Flicks offers fun films for the whole family at a great price.” said Ronald Krueger II, President of VSS-Southern Theatres LLC. “We are excited to continue this popular film series. The responses from the community over the past few years has been tremendous.”

The Grand Theatres & AmStar Cinemas are comprised of state-of-the-art facilities that feature all digital projection and sound, 3D capabilities, and stadium seating. Theatre guests enjoy the latest technologies and amenities available – a signature trademark of The Grand Theatre and AmStar Cinemas first-class customer service and entertainment experience.

Summer Kids Flick’s runs May 30th – August 16th, with start and end dates tailored to local school schedules. For a list of participating locations and their schedules, visit:

amstarcinemas.com/skf or thegrandtheatre.com/skf.

2023 Summer Kids’ Flicks Titles

Captain Underpants

Home

Chicken Run

Madagascar

Megamind

Boss Baby

Trolls

The Bad Guys

Kung Fu Panda

Over the Hedge