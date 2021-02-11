The Food Bank receives grant from New York Life

Food Bank of Central Louisiana-The Food Bank of Central Louisiana is grateful to announce that we have been awarded a $25,000 Community Impact Grant from New York Life. The grant will support our efforts to feed families across Central Louisiana.

“I’m proud to work for a company that encourages its agents and employees to devote their time, energy and talents to support the needs and priorities of their local community,” said Angel Woodward, an agent associated with the company’s Shreveport General Office. “We are pleased that our partnership will have a long-lasting impact on the Food Bank of Central Louisiana and the population they serve.”

The Community Impact Grant program awards grants of up to $25,000 to local nonprofit organizations, which are championed by New York Life agents and employees. Since the program’s inception in 2008, more than 600 grants totaling nearly $8 million have been awarded to nonprofits across the country.

The Food Bank of Central Louisiana is a non-profit organization whose mission is to alleviate hunger in central Louisiana. The Food Bank distributes food and grocery products to needy families through a network of approved charitable agencies in the following eleven parishes: Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Sabine, Vernon and Winn.

Photo caption: Photo r to l: Angel Woodward, New York Life agent, presents $25,000 Community Impact Grant from New York Life to Jayne Wright-Velez, Food Bank executive director, that will support The Food Bank of Central Louisiana’s efforts to feed families across Central Louisiana.