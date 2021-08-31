The Food Bank of Central Louisiana Joins Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month Campaign

For Hunger Action Month® this September, the Food Bank of Central Louisiana will join Feeding America and other network member food banks to inspire people to take action and raise awareness of people facing the impossible choice of hunger. Food banks around the country are working to make a real and lasting impact on food insecurity in their communities, and they are asking for the public’s support. September marks the 14th year Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization with a nationwide network of 200 food banks, including the Food Bank of Central Louisiana, and 60,000 partner food pantries and meal programs, has organized the annual call to action. This year’s campaign presents the impossible choices that millions of Americans must make between food and other basic needs. “For many, a daily meal is a simple choice of what to eat,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “For people facing hunger, a daily meal poses a very different type of choice. It’s often an impossible decision between food or other crucial needs, such as electricity, childcare, or medicine. Nobody should be forced to make a choice to go hungry. With the public’s support, we can come together to help people achieve long-term food security, so they no longer have to make such tough decisions.” During the month of September, people across central Louisiana can get involved in the movement by learning, committing, and speaking up about ways to ending hunger. • Follow the Food Bank’s Facebook page to learn about food insecurity in Central Louisiana • Volunteer at your local food pantry or the Food Bank • Donate food and funds to the Food Bank of Central Louisiana or other hunger relief Hunger Action Month is a time to mobilize to end hunger. You can choose to donate or advocate. You can choose to volunteer or raise awareness. You can choose to help end hunger. Learn more about how you can take action by visiting https://www.facebook.com/Foodbankofcentrallouisiana or fbcenla.org.