The Food Bank of Central Louisiana Hosts Annual Hunters for the Hungry Food Drive to Feed the Needy

Alexandria, LA – The Refinery Mission’s annual Hunters for the Hungry food drive will be held on Sunday, September 25th from 1PM to 4PM. Local sportsmen and their families are encouraged to “clean out your freezers” and donate frozen processed game and fish from the 2021 season. Two collection sites will be set up in Alexandria and other neighboring communities throughout Louisiana will be collecting that weekend as well. See complete list of sites below or visit www.cleanoutyourfreezer.com

All donations are tax deductible and will be used to feed the needy through The Food Bank of Central Louisiana’s many supportive programs, just one of the many ways the center fulfills its mission of assisting food insecure members of our community.

In only the second year as a collection city, Alexandria was successful in collecting over 300 lbs. of food to help feed the impoverished and food insecure in the Cenla area. Alexandria’s goal this year is 1000 lbs.

2022 Collection Sites Include:

· ALEXANDRIA – RED RIVER BANK 1412 CENTRE COURT DR.

· ALEXANDRIA – GILES HYUNDAI 3220 S. MACARTHUR DR.