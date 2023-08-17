The Food Bank of Central Louisiana Hosts Annual Hunters for the Hungry Food Drive to Feed the Needy

Alexandria, LA – The annual Hunters for the Hungry Clean Out Your Freezer Day food drive will be held on Sunday, August 27th from 1PM to 4PM. Local sportsmen and their families are encouraged to “clean out your freezers” and donate frozen processed game and fish from the 2022 season. Two collection sites will be set up in Alexandria. Many other communities throughout the state of Louisiana will be collecting that weekend as well. See complete list of sites below or visit www.cleanoutyourfreezer.com

All donations are tax deductible and will be used to feed the needy through The Food Bank of Central Louisiana’s many supportive programs, just one of the many ways the center fulfills its mission of assisting food insecure members of our community.

In only the third year as a collection city, Alexandria was successful in their goal last year by collecting 1000 lbs. of food to help feed the impoverished and food insecure in the Cenla area. Alexandria’s goal this year is 2000 lbs.

2023 Collection Sites Include:

· ALEXANDRIA – RED RIVER BANK 1412 CENTRE COURT DR.

· ALEXANDRIA – GILES HYUNDAI 3220 S. MACARTHUR DR.