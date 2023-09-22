The Food Bank of Central Louisiana Educates Student Volunteers on Feeding the Hungry

According to the Food Bank of Central Louisiana, 1 in 7 families in the area don’t have food to eat. The food bank works year-round to help families who need them.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how student volunteers can feed the hungry.

In honor of Hunger Action Month, the Food Bank of Central Louisiana teaches students how to help others and work at the food bank.

Student Volunteer Giovani Bridges says, “Feels really good because there’s a lot of poor people, poor folk, people who can’t afford to do the same things that you and I can do. And so, it feels really good to be able to help those people out, give them another meal.”

Bridges volunteers through Beta Club to serve the community.

“We’re required to volunteer 10 hours per month, and I feel like volunteering here is a worthy cause because of the people that we’re helping.”

The food bank urges the public to bring non-perishable and high protein items.

Executive Director Linda Hutson says, “I always encourage people think of what you buy the store, what do you like to buy for yourself and your family? And those are the same type of items that we use here and that families that are food insecure would like to have for their families.”

Hutson says with more volunteers, food can be transported faster.

“They come in and help us sort produce and get it ready checked bags and boxes to get ready to go out here from the food bank, and our mobile distributions and the work they do is critical in making sure that we’re always ready to serve families when they come here.”

Together, they can fight hunger and feed hope to those in need.

To volunteer, visit your local food bank.