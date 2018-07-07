The Current Sauce Won Six Awards in Louisiana Press Association Competition

Press Release – NATCHITOCHES – The Current Sauce, Northwestern State University’s student newspaper, won six awards in the recent Louisiana Press Association Better Newspaper Competition.

The Current Sauce won two first place awards for Best Overall Website and In-Paper Promotions by former editor Alec Horton and Rachael Coyne. The paper captured two second place awards for Best Feature Story by Horton and Best Sports Story by Samantha Maiette. The Current Sauce won two third place awards for Best Layout and Design by Horton and General Excellence.

“I’m really proud of this Current Sauce staff, especially outgoing editor Alec Horton, who contributed so much to this success with his reporting and design skills,” said Student Media Coordinator Kenneth Burns. “I’m delighted by the first place nod for the new Current Sauce website, which debuted in February. Alec did a beautiful job designing it as part of a smart digital strategy, which also incorporated social media and email newsletters. These are essential journalism tools now, and Alec has mastered them.

“Alec’s feature about a campus Rocky Horror production is well sourced and sensitively written, and outgoing managing editor Samantha Maiette wrote a memorable profile of NSU soccer star Alex Latham. Congratulations and thanks also to Rachael Coyne for her design work.”

Fifty newspapers, publications and college and university student newspapers submitted 1,391 entries, which were judged by the Arkansas Press Association. The Current Sauce competed against other college and university student newspapers.

For more information and the latest campus news, go to currentsauce.com.