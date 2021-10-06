The Creola Police Department is hosting a Halloween Safety Bash

The Creola Police are hosting the Halloween Safety Bash, including an emergency vehicle trunk-or-treat, for kids, on Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 5:30 PM to 8:30 pm, next to the Cougar Stop, 21449 US-167, Creola, LA 71423.

Emergency vehicles will be on display, including Police, Fire, EMS and Tow Trucks.

Costumes are optional and the event is free of charge. Also the Boiler Room will be handing out candy, taking pictures and giving prizes for best kids costume on.

Invited Partners include the Hudson Creek VFD, Alpine Fire Dept, Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain, Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood, Acadian Ambulance, Dixie Towing, American Towing, M&T Towing, Twisted Metal Towing, Creola Mayor Danny Moore, Creola Council Member(s) Aimee White, Brandon Randall, and Calvin Vogel, Mac’s Fresh Market and Wal*Mart Stores.