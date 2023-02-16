The Congressional Budget Office published the 2023 – 2033 Economic Outlook

In CBO’s projections, the federal deficit totals $1.4 trillion in 2023 and averages $2.0 trillion per year from 2024 to 2033. Real GDP growth comes to a halt in 2023 and then rebounds, averaging 2.4 percent from 2024 to 2027.

Debt held by the public is projected to rise in relation to the size of the economy each year, reaching 118 percent of GDP by 2033—which would be the highest level ever recorded. Debt would continue to grow beyond 2033 if current laws generally remained unchanged.

Click here for the full report:

https://www.cbo.gov/publication/58848