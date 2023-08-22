The Cinema Foundation Announces 2nd Annual National Cinema Day

The Cinema Foundation today announced the return of National Cinema Day coming to a theater near you this Sunday, August 27th. Building on the unprecedented success of last year’s inaugural National Cinema Day, the Cinema Foundation is calling on film fans across the country to gather for a national day to celebrate the magic of the movies on the big screen. The second annual National Cinema Day celebrates the power of movies to bring us all together, and discounted admissions for all movies at U.S. theaters in all formats (including Premium Large Format screens) will be no more than $4. To buy tickets or see a list of participating theaters visit NationalCinemaDay.org, and your local movie theater’s website or app.

Held at more than 3,000 participating locations with more than 30,000 screens across the country, the one-day event will feature the hottest new titles, independent films and summer blockbusters, special previews and exclusive new content that can only be seen in theaters. Each screening will also include a special sneak peek at the fall season’s most anticipated new releases.

For more details go to National Cinema Day, and look for more announcements on Twitter at #NationalCinemaDay and your local movie theater’s website. Join friends, families and communities of moviegoers at a theatre near you.

