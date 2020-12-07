The Children’s Advocacy Network Hosts Annual Toy Drive & Gumbo Open House

As we approach the holidays, the Children’s Advocacy Network is excited to spread hope and

joy to each child in foster care through donations given during our annual Toy Drive and

continue the tradition of bringing our community champions together for our Gumbo Open

House.

Our event will look a little different this year due to COVID precautions, we will host the open

house entirely outdoors, implement mask wearing, limit capacity, and encourage a drive through

pick up. We are excited to be able to provide toys to the children, as well as a warm meal and a

sense of togetherness to those that serve. We are certain that our community’s generosity will be

felt with warmth as each child experiences the joy of Christmas when they open their gifts.

There is still time to participate in our Toy Drive! Deadline to drop off toys is December 8th

.

Drop off location is 1751 Jackson Street between the office hours of 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM.

Please remember no stuffed animals or violent toys.

Our Gumbo Open House will be the following day, December 9th between 11 AM and 1 PM.

CHILDREN’S ADVOCACY NETWORK

Since 1995, our agency has worked to ensure accountability, justice and child safety throughout

every step of the investigation, trial and foster care placement. Our three programs provide

children with the proper help needed to cope with and eventually overcome the traumatic

experiences they have endured:

Children’s Advocacy Center – provides a non-threatening and safe environment for

children to tell their abuse stories, minimizing the potential of re-traumatizing the child;

serves the entire Central Louisiana region.