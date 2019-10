The Best Stop in Scott is breaking ground on a new wholesale facility, which will allow them to share their one-of-a-kind specialty meats and Cajun treats far and wide to stores, restaurants and bars.

Store officials and others will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, October 24th for the 15,000-square-foot facility to be built behind the current location, 625 La. 93 North. Construction on the $6 million project should take 10 months.

https://www.facebook.com/events/784456131985136/