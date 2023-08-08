BATON ROUGE, La.— Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin unveiled the commissioned design for the 2023 “I Voted” sticker on Monday, Aug. 7 at 10 a.m. at the Louisiana State Archives. The artwork for this year’s sticker is entitled “Confidence,” and was created by Jefferson Parish artist Becky Fos.

“We are extremely grateful to Ms. Fos for creating another beautiful, original work of art to grace Louisiana’s ‘I Voted’ stickers for the second year in a row. Her expressive use of color provides a creative twist on iconic Louisiana imagery,” Ardoin said.

Voters will receive the stickers when they vote at the polls for the Oct. 14 Gubernatorial Primary Election and the Nov. 18 Gubernatorial General Election. Ardoin is encouraging voters to check their voter registration and make any necessary updates before the fall elections by logging into the GeauxVote online voter portal at voterportal.sos.la.gov.