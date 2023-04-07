The Alexandria Mall Brings Joy to Children Through Easter Bunny Portraits

For Easter, the Alexandria Mall hosted a special event for the whole family.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how families celebrated Easter with their children.

Every year, the Alexandria Mall sets up Easter activities for children to enjoy.

Cora Hughes says, “Easter is special for us, it’s something that my mom started doing pictures with us when we were little and something I want to continue with my son as he’s growing.”

At this event, children can meet the Easter Bunny and take pictures with him.

Child Participant Royce Baker says, “I’m most excited to see the Easter Bunny because I’m ready to get candy.”

Children can meet with different characters and ride the train.

Child Participant Addison Andrus says, “I like about Easter is that you can dye eggs and I like that the Easter Bunny likes to take pictures with me.”

Cora Hughes says she loves making memories with her son at the Easter Bunny portraits.

“You only get so many of these memories before he’s grown and has his own family and I hope that he’ll continue these traditions with his family too.”

The Alexandria Mall hopes that more families can make lasting memories with their children.

The mall will have more bunny portraits and a petting zoo for the Easter weekend.