The 2021 Bicycle & Pedestrian Survey results are in

The Rapides Area Planning Commission released the Alexandria-Pineville Bicycle and

Pedestrian User Survey to gauge the public’s perceptions and experience in walking and

bicycling in the urbanized area. All Alexandria and Pineville residents were encouraged to

completed the 10 question survey regarding their perception towards bicycling and walking in

their city. The survey was online and paper surveys were made available upon request.

Here are the results of that survey:

http://www.rapc.info/assets/ap-mpo_bpp-user-survey-report-040721.pdf