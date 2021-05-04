The 2021 Bicycle & Pedestrian Survey results are in
The Rapides Area Planning Commission released the Alexandria-Pineville Bicycle and
Pedestrian User Survey to gauge the public’s perceptions and experience in walking and
bicycling in the urbanized area. All Alexandria and Pineville residents were encouraged to
completed the 10 question survey regarding their perception towards bicycling and walking in
their city. The survey was online and paper surveys were made available upon request.
Here are the results of that survey:
http://www.rapc.info/assets/ap-mpo_bpp-user-survey-report-040721.pdf