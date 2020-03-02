Monday, March 2, 2020
Latest:
Sports News 

Thaxton’s 1000th point, Washington’s stellar night lead Generals to victory

Meagan Glover 0 Comments

ALEXANDRIA — Senior Kendriana Washington finished with 30 points and 17 rebounds while sophomore Kelsey Thaxton surpassed the career 1,000 point mark Saturday night, leading the LSUA women’s basketball team to a 93-84 win over Southwest to close regular season play for the 2019-2020 season.

W-L Team 1 2 3 4 F
(8-19, 5-13 RRAC) Southwest Mustangs 21 10 17 36 84
(16-9, 13-5 RRAC) (RV) LSUA Generals 22 24 26 21 93

How it Happenend:

  • The Generals closed the first quarter on a 15-7 run to take their first lead of the game with only second remaining in the period.
  • After Southwest scored the first basket of the second quarter, LSUA retook the lead and never trailed again, mounting a 15-point lead at halftime (46-31).
  • The lead grew to as many as 26 points in the third quarter for the Generals behind Kendriana Washington‘s 16-points during the frame.
  • Washington’s fourth-quarter basket at the 6:39 mark gave LSUA its’ largest lead of the night (28 points, 79-51).
  • Jamaya Galloway fouled out with 1:13 remaining, leaving the Generals with only four on the floor. Southwest capitalized by scoring the game’s final nine points to make LSUA’s final winning margin a single-digit decision (93-84).

Other Notes:

  • Kendriana Washington led all scorers and rebounders in the game. Over the past two games, Washington has averaged 26 points and 13.5 rebounds.
  • Senior Courtney Dawsey posted her fifth double-double of the season with 18 points and 10 rebounds. She also had seven assists.
  • Kelsey Thaxton finished with 20 points, while junior Jamaya Galloway tallied 16 points, eight assists and four steals.
  • LSUA secured the third seed for the 2020 RRAC Conference Tournament, which will take place at the Rapides Parish Coliseum beginning Thursday, March 5. The Generals will face the sixth-seeded Jarvis Christian at 3:00 p.m.
  • Tickets for the RRAC Tournament are availabe online or can be purchased at the door for only $10.
    https://www.ticketmaster.com/rapides-coliseum-tickets-alexandria/venue/222018

Up Next:

  • Red River Athletic Conference Tournament | Rapides Parish Coliseum | Thursday, March 5 at 3:00 p.m. | vs. #6 Jarvis Christian

You May Also Like

Northwestern State lands five on Academic All-Conference teams

Jojuana Phillips

Peabody’s coaching staff selected for the Mcdonald’s All-American Games

Jojuana Phillips 0

Northwestern State aims for revenge against McNeese in tournament semifinals

Jojuana Phillips

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DISH CUSTOMERS: KLAX has been removed from DISH. Click here for updated info.