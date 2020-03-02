Thaxton’s 1000th point, Washington’s stellar night lead Generals to victory

ALEXANDRIA — Senior Kendriana Washington finished with 30 points and 17 rebounds while sophomore Kelsey Thaxton surpassed the career 1,000 point mark Saturday night, leading the LSUA women’s basketball team to a 93-84 win over Southwest to close regular season play for the 2019-2020 season.

W-L Team 1 2 3 4 F (8-19, 5-13 RRAC) Southwest Mustangs 21 10 17 36 84 (16-9, 13-5 RRAC) (RV) LSUA Generals 22 24 26 21 93

How it Happenend:

The Generals closed the first quarter on a 15-7 run to take their first lead of the game with only second remaining in the period.

After Southwest scored the first basket of the second quarter, LSUA retook the lead and never trailed again, mounting a 15-point lead at halftime (46-31).

The lead grew to as many as 26 points in the third quarter for the Generals behind Kendriana Washington‘s 16-points during the frame.

Washington’s fourth-quarter basket at the 6:39 mark gave LSUA its’ largest lead of the night (28 points, 79-51).

Jamaya Galloway fouled out with 1:13 remaining, leaving the Generals with only four on the floor. Southwest capitalized by scoring the game’s final nine points to make LSUA’s final winning margin a single-digit decision (93-84).

Other Notes:

Kendriana Washington led all scorers and rebounders in the game. Over the past two games, Washington has averaged 26 points and 13.5 rebounds.

Senior Courtney Dawsey posted her fifth double-double of the season with 18 points and 10 rebounds. She also had seven assists.

Kelsey Thaxton finished with 20 points, while junior Jamaya Galloway tallied 16 points, eight assists and four steals.

LSUA secured the third seed for the 2020 RRAC Conference Tournament, which will take place at the Rapides Parish Coliseum beginning Thursday, March 5. The Generals will face the sixth-seeded Jarvis Christian at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets for the RRAC Tournament are availabe online or can be purchased at the door for only $10.

https://www.ticketmaster.com/rapides-coliseum-tickets-alexandria/venue/222018

Up Next: