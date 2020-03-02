Thaxton’s 1000th point, Washington’s stellar night lead Generals to victory
ALEXANDRIA — Senior Kendriana Washington finished with 30 points and 17 rebounds while sophomore Kelsey Thaxton surpassed the career 1,000 point mark Saturday night, leading the LSUA women’s basketball team to a 93-84 win over Southwest to close regular season play for the 2019-2020 season.
|W-L
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|F
|(8-19, 5-13 RRAC)
|Southwest Mustangs
|21
|10
|17
|36
|84
|(16-9, 13-5 RRAC)
|(RV) LSUA Generals
|22
|24
|26
|21
|93
How it Happenend:
- The Generals closed the first quarter on a 15-7 run to take their first lead of the game with only second remaining in the period.
- After Southwest scored the first basket of the second quarter, LSUA retook the lead and never trailed again, mounting a 15-point lead at halftime (46-31).
- The lead grew to as many as 26 points in the third quarter for the Generals behind Kendriana Washington‘s 16-points during the frame.
- Washington’s fourth-quarter basket at the 6:39 mark gave LSUA its’ largest lead of the night (28 points, 79-51).
- Jamaya Galloway fouled out with 1:13 remaining, leaving the Generals with only four on the floor. Southwest capitalized by scoring the game’s final nine points to make LSUA’s final winning margin a single-digit decision (93-84).
Other Notes:
- Kendriana Washington led all scorers and rebounders in the game. Over the past two games, Washington has averaged 26 points and 13.5 rebounds.
- Senior Courtney Dawsey posted her fifth double-double of the season with 18 points and 10 rebounds. She also had seven assists.
- Kelsey Thaxton finished with 20 points, while junior Jamaya Galloway tallied 16 points, eight assists and four steals.
- LSUA secured the third seed for the 2020 RRAC Conference Tournament, which will take place at the Rapides Parish Coliseum beginning Thursday, March 5. The Generals will face the sixth-seeded Jarvis Christian at 3:00 p.m.
- Tickets for the RRAC Tournament are availabe online or can be purchased at the door for only $10.
https://www.ticketmaster.com/rapides-coliseum-tickets-alexandria/venue/222018
Up Next:
- Red River Athletic Conference Tournament | Rapides Parish Coliseum | Thursday, March 5 at 3:00 p.m. | vs. #6 Jarvis Christian