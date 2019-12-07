Thaxton, Dawsey combine for 49; Generals dominate RRAC opener

Tyler, Texas – The (RV) LSUA women’s basketball team got a combined 49 points from Kelsey Thaxton and Courtney Dawsey as the Generals opened the Red River Athletic Conference portion of the schedule with a decisive 98-69 win over the Texas College Steers Thursday night at Gus Taylor Gymnasium.

W-L TEAM 1 2 3 4 F 3-3, 1-0 RRAC (RV) LSU Alexandria (La.) 19 32 26 21 98 1-5, 0-1 RRAC Texas College 16 15 19 19 69

How It Happened:

After a tight first quarter that saw the Generals lead 19-16 at its end, LSUA really blew the game open in the second ten-minute period. Leading 33-25, a Kelsey Thaxton three gave LSUA the push needed to bust away from the Steers, starting an 18-6 run to close out the half as a Courtney Dawsey long ball closed out the scoring in the second quarter as the Generals went to the halftime locker room with a 51-31 lead. Texas College would get as close as 14 points early in the third quarter, but would not threaten again as LSUA got the lead up as high as 31 points three times in the fourth quarter. The first coming with 8:40 remaining on a put back lay-up by Dawsey of a missed Generals shot.

Other Key Statistics:

So. G Kelsey Thaxton tied her LSUA career high with 28 points, hitting six three-point attempts in the contest.

Sr. G Courtney Dawsey hit seven of the ten shots she took on her way to a season high 21 points.

So. F Ciera Daniels collected her fourth double-double on the season with 16 points and 15 rebounds.

Fr. G JaChristany Demouchet had her first double figure scoring day as a General, finishing with 12 points.

Sr. G Brittany Hall filled up the stat sheet with 11 points, eight assists, five rebounds, and four steals.

LSUA hit on 49.3% (35/71) of their shots in the contest, including 35.5% from long range (11/31), and 81.0% (17/21) from the free throw line.

Texas College hits on 36.1% (30/83) of their attempts, including a paltry 9.1% (1/11) from distance, and 36.4% (8/22) from the charity stripe.

Next Game:

The (RV) Generals (3-3, 1-0 RRAC) finish out the opening weekend of conference action on Saturday afternoon on the road at Jarvis Christian. Tip-off against the Bulldogs (0-8, 0-1 RRAC) is set for 2:00 P.M. at Earl Rand Gymnasium.