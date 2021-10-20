Texas Roadhouse Announces Tuition Reimbursement for Hourly Employees

Alexandria, LA. (October 19, 2021) – As Americans return to work, Texas Roadhouse is rolling out a new tuition reimbursement program for team members interested in pursuing a college degree. The announcement coincides with a National Hiring Day event on Monday, October 25. Alexandria’s Texas Roadhouse will host a hiring event to fill both full and part-time positions.

Any team member working 30 hours or more weekly that qualifies for benefits will now be eligible for $5,250 in annual reimbursement for classes at an accredited university, when a C average is maintained.

Texas Roadhouse offers rewarding and fun career opportunities – complete with competitive pay, based on experience. The restaurants believe in putting people first and promoting from within. The company encourages “Roadies” to love what they do today and prepare for tomorrow through extensive training and opportunities for advancement. In 2020, Texas Roadhouse spent more than $20 million in Covid Pay, Covid relief, and bonuses for employees.

Texas Roadhouse is conducting in-person interviews for all interested applicants. Interviews can be scheduled online at https://texasroadhouse.jobdetails.io/hiringday/.

To reserve an interview time, register online in advance. Interviews will take place on Monday, October 25, at each participating location.

