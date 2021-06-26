Texas man used dating app in alleged third degree rape in Pineville area

On March 24th, 2021, deputies responded to a report in reference to allegations of criminal sexual misconduct that occurred in the Pineville area. After taking the initial report, the case was turned over to Detectives for further investigation.

According to the complaint, the suspect, identified as Joseph David Quintana, 28 of Plano, TX, utilized a computer dating application to facilitate the crime(s). During the investigation, sufficient probable cause was established which supported the initial complaint and a warrant was granted for Quintana’s arrest in reference for Third Degree Rape.

On April 27th, members of the United States Marshal’s Violent Offender Task Force located Quintana in Travis County Texas. Quintana was arrested and later transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center on May 6th, where he was booked in reference to the rape charge. Quintana was released the following day after posting a $10,000 bond.

On June 16th, as Detectives continued their investigation, contact was made with Quintana in reference to obstructing the ongoing investigation. Detectives developed sufficient probable cause and the same day a warrant was granted for Quintana’s arrest in reference to Obstruction of Justice. Quintana was taken into custody without incident and booked into Rapides Parish Detention Center. On June 18th, Quintana was released after posting a $150,000 bond.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and if anyone has information in reference to this suspect, they are asked to contact Detective Jason Hagan or Detective Cainan Baker at (318) 473-6727.

Arrestee: Joseph David Quintana, 28

Plano, TX

Charge(s): One Count Third Degree Rape (arrest on May 6th, 2021)

One Count Obstruction of Justice