Texas fugitive arrested in Chopin
NPSO:A Shreveport man seeking a ride near Chopin on Monday evening was arrested by Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies on Texas fugitive charges according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Division were patrolling in south Natchitoches Parish on Monday evening at approximately 10:45pm when they observed a suspicious male at a Chopin business.
Deputies say while talking with the male, identified as Eric D. Brown of Shreveport, La., they learned that he was traveling from the Marksville area to Shreveport.
Brown told deputies had been dropped off at the business a short time earlier.
Deputies planned to assist Brown by giving him a ride to the Natchitoches Truck Stop but before they placed him in the patrol unit, they ran a National Crime Information Center Wanted Person Check.
Deputies learned Brown was wanted by the Harris County (Houston) Sheriff’s Office since January 21, 2020 on 2-Counts of Possession of Dangerous Drugs.
Eric D. Brown, 45, of the 400 block of Oak 7, Shreveport, La. was placed under arrest, transported and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center as a Texas Fugitive-2 Counts of Possession of Dangerous Drugs.
Brown an alleged identified gang member with an extensive criminal history remains in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center awaiting extradition to Texas.
Reserve Deputy D. Putman made the arrest.