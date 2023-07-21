Texas company buys The Grand Theatre

San Antonio, TX – July 18, 2023 – Santikos Theaters, a theater chain based in San Antonio, Texas, today announced that it has officially closed on acquiring Southern Theaters, LLC. The acquisition makes Santikos the 8th largest theater chain in North America, with 377 screens in 27 locations across Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Southern Theaters team to the Santikos family,” said Santikos CEO Tim Handren. “This acquisition is a significant milestone for Santikos, and we are excited to expand our footprint across the Southeast and showcase our commitment of delivering the greatest cinematic experience in the country.”

The acquisition includes 17 theaters from Southern Theatres, operating under The Grand Theatres and AmStar Cinemas brands, and they will continue to operate under those brands, offering high-quality amenities and services that provide the best possible guest experience.

“The future is bright, and we are looking forward to further expansion,” added Handren. “Thanks to our studio partners creating great movies and committing to theatrical experiences, we’re bullish on the future and growth of the theater industry.”