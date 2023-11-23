Terminated Alexandria utility worker says he was wrongfully fired

ALEXANDRIA, La. – A former utility worker for the City of Alexandria says he was wrongfully terminated and is speaking out about reasons why. ABC 31 News Reporter Joel Massey has more from him on what led up to the firing and what he plans to do about it.

An Alexandria utility service worker was terminated for allegedly releasing a picture of a cutoff order for City Councilman Reddex Washington. The city says Christopher Pierce violated employee policy by releasing the picture shared on social media.

Shicola Jones of Project Enough who is heading up the effort to recall Mayor Jacques Roy and the two at-large city councilmen says she shared it to show that it even a council member is at risk for being cut off.

This all comes after high bills related to the security breach of the utility system in the summer of 2022.

On November 1 the city held a disciplinary hearing on the matter.

Shicola Jones testified she didn’t get the picture from Pierce but a female utility worker who gave her the picture, and presented evidence city officials claimed could have been manipulated.

Pierce says he had lots of problems on the job after the hearing.

“I have been bullied. I have been looked upon as lower than. Yes, my utility bill was past due, but my utilities were cut off three weeks in a row while I was clocked in on the city time with the money to pay the bill in my pocket.”

Pierce says he did everything possible to prevent a customer from being cut off.

“If someone was home and I knew that someone was home I would knock on the door. I would let you know that you had a cutoff, let you know how much you owed and if you could make the payment I would give you time even though they didn’t allow us to do that.”

Pierce said that he has faced violence from customers and that the city has refused to do anything about it.

“I’ve had guns pulled on me. I’ve had people put their hands on me. I’ve been chased with a knife. I’ve had dogs let out on me and everybody within that utility office knows this.”

Pierce says that he was asked to submit to a lie detector test on the matter or face termination, but he says he has a medical issue that would complicate that.

Besides, he says forcing him into a lie detector test violates written city policy which reads:

“Employers are generally prohibited from requiring or requesting any employee or job applicant to take a lie detector test and from discharging or disciplining or discrimination against any employee or prospective employee for refusing to take a test for exercising other rights under this act.”

He took the test anyway which showed, according to the city, that he was being deceptive.

Pierce is the second Utility worker to lose his job over social media posts.

He joins Ken Curry also allegedly tampered with his own meter after it was cut off August 31, to allow electricity to be used in his house.

Pierce plans to pursue legal action for wrongful termination.

What does the city have to say about all this?

ABC 31 News reached out to the mayor’s office, and we are still waiting for a response.

-30-