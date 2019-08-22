Thursday, August 22, 2019
Tenth Rapides Parish drug ring defendant sentenced

Jojuana Phillips

United States Attorney David C. Joseph has announced that the last defendant in a methamphetamine distribution ring  out of Central Louisiana has been sentenced.

Kevrick Davis has been sentenced to 90 months in prison.

He’s one of 10 defendants named in an indictment filed in June of 2017.

The defendants conspired to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine in Central Louisiana from September of 2016 to June of 2017.

All 10 defendants have been sentenced for their part in the conspiracy.

