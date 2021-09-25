Tennis — Northwestern State opens fall season with home event starting Today

NATCHITOCHES – The whack of tennis rackets will fill the Jack Fisher Complex once again this weekend as Northwestern State kicks off its fall season with the Natchitoches Women’s Care Lady Demon Collegiate Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

The event starts Friday at 8:30 a.m. (until 4ish) and picks up again Saturday at 9 a.m. (until 2:30ish).

“We’re so happy fall tennis is back after losing it last year to COVID-19,” said second-year coach Jonas Brobeck. “We’re fortunate to be one of the few sports that can play competitively in the fall with our main season in the spring.

“We get to see where we are individually after a few weeks of practice against some good competition.”

NSU welcomes fellow Southland Conference member Southeastern Louisiana and former league members Lamar and Stephen F. Austin as well as ULM and Southern Miss to the fall tennis event.

Unlike the spring season, players will compete as individuals in five singles and two doubles draws with no overall team score.

NSU returns five players overall from a 2020-21 squad that went 5-5 in SLC play, including its top three singles players in terms of slotting.

Mariella Minetti, Viktorie Wojcikova and Dorota Szczgielska played in the one, two and three singles slots, respectively.

The Lady Demons also reeled in a highly touted recruiting class among mid-major programs, ranked No. 9 nationally by TennisRecruiting.net.

“We’re super excited about this team, and they have all the values we’re looking for,” Brobeck said. “This team will compete hard and do everything we can up and down the lineup.

“We’re excited to get a test from players wearing a different colored shirt across the net. We’ve been practicing a few weeks now, and everybody came back in great shape ready to deal with the Louisiana humidity. It’s nice to see some cooler temperatures this week, and it’ll be great weather to play and watch tennis this weekend.”