Ten Arrested for Burglaries and Thefts from Homes and Automobiles

7 Avoyelles Parish Men and 3 Juveniles Arrested on Burglary and Illegal Firearms Possession Charges

Press Release – According to Sheriff Doug Anderson, seven (7) adults and (3) three juveniles have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a series of reported burglaries and thefts from homes and automobiles in the Bordelonville and Moreauville area which began about January 2018. Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives began investigating the rash of property crimes and obtained evidence during the course of the investigation which led to the arrest of the adult and juvenile suspects on various burglary related charges.

Numerous firearms, hunting equipment, electronics, purses, wallets, jewelry, and cash were stolen in these burglaries. The Sheriff said that at least 14 of the reported property crimes to date have been cleared by these arrests and more arrests are expected.

Dylan Ducote

AGE: 19

Address: 222 St. John Street, Cottonport LA

Charges: Criminal conspiracy (1 count), Illegal possession of stolen firearms (2 counts), Possession of stolen things (1 count), Obstruction of justice (1 count)

Bond: $105,000.00

Marlon James

AGE: 17

Address: 416 Huron Street, Cottonport LA

Charges: Criminal conspiracy (1 count), Illegal possession of stolen firearms (2counts), Possession of stolen things (1 count), Burglary-Aggravated (1 count)

Bond: $20,000.00

Devonta D. Bradford

AGE: 18

Address: 221 St. Mary Street, Cottonport LA

Charges: Criminal conspiracy (1 count), Illegal possession of stolen firearms (2counts), Possession of stolen things (1 count), Obstruction of Justice (1 count)

Bond: $25,000.00

Abram Lee Randal

AGE: 20

Address: 204 St. Mary Street, Cottonport LA

Charges: Criminal conspiracy (1 count), Illegal possession of stolen firearms (2counts), Possession of stolen things (1 count), Obstruction of Justice (1 count)

Bond: $25,000.00

Paul John Fox

AGE: 17

Address: 489 Choupique Lane, Cottonport LA

Charges: Criminal Conspiracy (1 count), Aggravated Burglary (7 counts), Criminal Trespass (2 counts), Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling (4 counts), Criminal Damage to Property (5 counts)

Bond: $165,000.00

Derrick Parnell Kyle Jr.

AGE: 19

Address: 435 Delphane Alley, Cottonport LA

Charges: Charges: Criminal Conspiracy (1 count), Aggravated Burglary (7 counts), Criminal Trespass (2 counts), Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling (4 counts), Criminal Damage to Property (5 counts)

Contempt – fail to appear, Contempt – fail to appear – traffic, Bond: $165,000.00

Mark Eldridge Jr.

AGE: 21

Address: 118 St. Mary Street, Cottonport, LA

Charges: Criminal conspiracy (1 count), Aggravated burglary (7 counts), Criminal trespass (2 counts), Simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling (4 counts), Criminal damage to property (5 counts)

Bond: $185,000.00

(JUVENILE)

AGE: 16

Cottonport, Louisiana

Charges: Criminal Conspiracy (1 count), Aggravated Burglary (7 counts), Criminal Trespass (2 counts), Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling (4 counts), Criminal Damage to Property (5 counts)

Arrested and released back to parents

(JUVENILE)

AGE: 16

Moreauville, Louisiana

Charges: Criminal Conspiracy (1 count), Aggravated Burglary (7 counts), Criminal Trespass (2 counts), Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling (4 counts), Criminal Damage to Property (5 counts)

Being held in a juvenile detention center

(JUVENILE)

AGE: 14

Cottonport, Louisiana

Charges: Criminal conspiracy (1 count), Illegal possession of stolen firearms (2 counts), Possession of stolen things (1 count), Obstruction of justice (1 count)

Arrested and released back to parents