Temporary closure at Jena Choctaw Pines Casino

Dry Prong, LA. – Gaming operations and food outlets at the Jena Choctaw Pines Casino will temporarily close beginning at 5:00PM today, March 17, 2020.

The Jena Band of Choctaw Indians and the Choctaw Pines Casino have been carefully monitoring COVID-19 information from experts at the local, state and federal levels. The health and safety of our team members and guests remain our highest priority.

At this time, a re-opening date has not been determined. We will continue to monitor information related to COVID-19 and its effect on our community.

We will provide updates during our closure on our website, Choctawpines.com and on our Facebook page.

Our commitment remains to keeping our team members and guests healthy and safe.