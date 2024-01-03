Telvin Gullette Arrested for Second Degree Murder

APD Press Release

On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at approximately 11:15 AM, 33-year-old Telvin Gullette turned himself into the Alexandria Police Department for an active warrant for his arrest. Gullette was arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for one count of Second Degree Murder in connection to the homicide that occurred on Sunday, December 31, 2023, in the 2200 block of East Sycamore Street.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.