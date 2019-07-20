Saturday, July 20, 2019
Teens graduate from APD’s first Teen Citizen’s Academy

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

Local teens graduated earlier this week from the Alexandria Police Department’s first ever Teen Citizen’s Academy.

It was a 5 day academy that taught teens the different aspects of police department operations.

From K9 training to SWAT team operations, patrol and more.

The first ever Teen Citizen’s Academy had 25 participants and Chief Of Police, Jerrod King, says the program will continue in the future and could possible grow.

Sergeant Toby Briggs, who led the academy, says that roughly half of the class expressed an interest in becoming a police officer or first responder during their time in the academy.

Alexandria police officer Sergeant Chris Wolf shows participants in the Alexandria Police Teen Citizen’s Academy what buck shot looks like during a session at the police firing range.
Alexandria Police Chief Jerrod King (left) and Sergeant Toby Briggs address participants in the Alexandria Police Teen Citizen’s Academy during graduation ceremonies July 17 at the Public Safety Complex on Bolton Avenue.
Alexandria police officer Sergeant Debra Blackwood explains how police K9 officers are trained to participants in the Alexandria Police Teen Citizen’s Academy.

 

