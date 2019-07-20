Teens graduate from APD’s first Teen Citizen’s Academy

Local teens graduated earlier this week from the Alexandria Police Department’s first ever Teen Citizen’s Academy.

It was a 5 day academy that taught teens the different aspects of police department operations.

From K9 training to SWAT team operations, patrol and more.

The first ever Teen Citizen’s Academy had 25 participants and Chief Of Police, Jerrod King, says the program will continue in the future and could possible grow.

Sergeant Toby Briggs, who led the academy, says that roughly half of the class expressed an interest in becoming a police officer or first responder during their time in the academy.