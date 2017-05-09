Teens Arrested for ATV Theft

Press Release – In early April 2016, deputies received complaints of stolen All Terrain Vehicles, in the areas of Pineville and Deville. The cases were turned over to detectives who developed, Aaron David Brown, 17, of Deville and Joseph Raymond Larochelle, 19, of Pineville as suspects. A search warrant was granted for Brown’s residence located at 12769 Bullet Lane. During the search a variety of stolen items were recovered, which included four wheelers and dirt bikes. The stolen items were later returned to their respective owners. Detectives established sufficient probable cause, which lead to warrants being initially granted for Brown’s arrest in reference to Three Count(s) Possession of Stolen Goods Valued Over $1,500 and Theft of Items Valued Between $5,000 to $25,000.

On May 01st, Brown was located and taken into custody without incident. Brown was transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center in reference to the warrant(s). Brown was released later that day on a $7,000.00 bond.

As the investigation continued warrants were granted for Larochelle’s arrest in reference Two Counts Theft of a Motor Vehicle Valued More Than $500. Additional warrants were also granted for Brown’s arrest in reference Two Count(s) Possession of Stolen Goods Valued Over $1,500 and Theft of a Motor Vehicle Valued More than $1,500.

On May 08th, Larochelle and Brown were located and taken into custody without incident. They were transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center, where they were booked in reference to their respective warrant(s). Larochelle was released the following day after posting a $5,000.00 bond. Brown is currently being detained at the detention center in lieu of posting a $5,500.00 bond.