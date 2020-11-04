Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Teen National Novel Writing Month

The Westside Library off Coliseum Blvd. in Alexandria is celebrating Teen National Novel Writing Month.

Teens can pick up a writing kit containing a notebook, writing utensils, a series of writing prompts and exercises, and more to kick-off National Novel Writing Month. Teens, Upload a picture to the event link http://bit.ly/nanowrimo1120 of you working on your project, include the RPL logo in your writing kit, for a chance to win a gift card to le Bistreaux Coffee+Waffle Bar! Contact 318-442-2483 for more information.

