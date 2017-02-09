Teen Arrested for Sexual Battery

(Press Release) On February 5th , 2017, deputies responded to a report of criminal sexual conduct that occurred in the Elmer, LA area. After deputies took the initial report, Detectives from the Glenmora Substation were assigned to investigate the incident.

The suspect was identified as Tyler James Henderson, 17 of Hessmer, LA. Upon interviewing witnesses and conducting the investigation, probable cause existed to obtain a warrant for Henderson’s arrest for Sexual Battery.

Henderson was located by deputies assigned to the Warrant Section, placed under arrest without incident and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he was booked on the warrant. Henderson was later released on a $10,000.00 bond.