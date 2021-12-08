Tech Job Seekers, Louisiana Companies To Connect At LED FastStart Virtual Career Fair
BATON ROUGE, La. – LED FastStart will host a virtual career fair to connect job seekers with opportunities in Louisiana’s growing digital sector on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fourteen companies from across the state have committed to participate in the career fair:
- General Informatics in Baton Rouge
- Premier Health in Baton Rouge
- Rural Staffing in Baton Rouge
- Sparkhound in Baton Rouge
- GDIT in Bossier City
- Globalstar in Covington
- CGI in Lafayette
- L3 Harris in Lafayette
- LHC Group in Lafayette
- Perficient in Lafayette
- IBM in Monroe
- DXC Technology in New Orleans
- Excella in New Orleans
- Praeses LLC in Shreveport
Registered job seekers will have the opportunity to explore the employers’ virtual booths, research the companies and see the opportunities for which they are best suited. Registrants also can participate in one-on-one text-based chats with company representatives. “Louisiana’s tech sector is the fastest growing industry in our state, and employers are eager to connect the best talent with the right roles,” said LED FastStart Executive Director Paul Helton. “At LED FastStart, we pride ourselves on partnering with companies and connecting Louisiana’s workforce with great opportunities. We’re excited to once again host a virtual career fair, this time with fourteen great Louisiana tech companies.” Registration is open to all job seekers in Louisiana and out of state who are interested in careers in the digital media industry. To register, visit the BrazenConnect.com registration page.