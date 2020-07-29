Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Latest:
Photo by: Leslie Westbrook
Business News 

Tech company relocating to Lafayette

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

SchoolMint, a San Francisco-based educational software company with a small office in Lafayette, will move its entire operations to Lafayette, bringing 178 jobs that pay an average salary of $74,200, officials announced Monday.

“With this headquarters relocation from Silicon Valley to South Louisiana, SchoolMint reinforces what we’ve known for a long time: Louisiana is a great place for doing business all across the digital landscape,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “From Lafayette to Baton Rouge and New Orleans and across north Louisiana’s I-20 Cyber Corridor, Louisiana is leading the way with cutting-edge tech firms creating quality jobs for our digital future. With this project delivering hundreds of new quality jobs, we are happy to welcome SchoolMint to our growing family of leading high-tech companies.”

https://www.theadvocate.com/acadiana/news/business/article_71b6d218-d035-11ea-97a3-0b31ca959ce8.html

