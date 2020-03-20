Tax payment deadline extended to July 15

The US Treasury and the #IRS are going to allow a delay of most tax payments until July 15, 2020. You still need to file your return or request a filing extension by April 15. No additional filing is necessary for the payment extension.

The IRS urges taxpayers who are owed a tax refund to file as quickly as possible. For those who can’t file by the April 15 deadline, the IRS reminds individual taxpayers that everyone is eligible to request a six-month extension to file their return. Free electronic options are available. Learn more at www.irs.gov/coronavirus