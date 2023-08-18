Taste of Interfaith Celebrates Church Leaders for Positive Community Change

Community leaders came together to celebrate their achievements to make Central Louisiana a better place.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on what they have done to improve the city.

The mission of Central Louisiana Interfaith is to change lives for the better.

Leader of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Nell Person says, “There is strength in numbers. My power grows when I’m in a relations hip with others. Surely, I can’t catch a multitude of fish by myself, someone else has to help me draw that net in.”

Taste of Interfaith brought the community together for fellowship and collaboration.

Cenla Interfaith Organizer Ben Nugent-Peterson says, “Relational power is kind of this this term that we use a lot. And I know it can be a little abstract sometimes. I have found it much more easier to understand when you feel it than when you try to explain it. And this evening, I believe we all felt a little bit of it.”

Leader of Islamic Society of Central Louisiana Imam Mounir Bourkiza says, “In the vibrant heart of Central Louisiana, the story of Cenla Interfaith unfolds like a locomotive train. We call this a living narrative because it’s evolving.”

Leaders worked tirelessly to make a positive impact.

Member of Emmanuel Baptist Church Ty Cedars says, “The train mobilizes passengers, institutions, and community members to attend a public meeting, resulting in the creation of a community advisory council for the Bolton plan and stopping the closure of the elementary schools.”

Everything they do stems from building power to work with one another.

Pastor of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Rev. Clifford Person says, “They ignited the adult literacy program. The program has begun in New Hope Missionary Baptist Church and plans to expand across neighborhoods and institutions in the coming years. The wheels of change will set in motion and the train steadily picked up speed.”

Their next mission is to make their organization stronger from within.

Central Louisiana Interfaith invites the public to join their movement to improve the community. You can join or donate at https://www.cenlainterfaith.org/.