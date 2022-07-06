Task Force COVID ends after 27 months of operation

The Louisiana National Guard announced last week that it has ended its pandemic response operations after 27 months of operations. The LANG, as directed by Governor John Bel Edwards, activated Soldiers and Airmen to respond to the COVID outbreak in March 2020.

The LANG’s response, which later became known as Task Force COVID, mobilized service members throughout the state to provide medical support, traffic control point and community-based testing site support, assistance at food banks, vaccine distribution and liaison officer teams to assist parish emergency operations centers.

Service members supported community-based testing sites at multiple locations throughout the state and conducted more than 636,000 tests.

Once vaccines became available at the end of 2020, service members supported the inoculation effort by supporting community vaccination sites across the state, providing more than 234,000 doses.

The Task Force COVID commander, General Cindy Haygood says, “It has been an honor to lead this team and finally see it to the end”