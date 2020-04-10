Friday, April 10, 2020
“Tank” and the LSUA crew deliver Easter goodies in the area

Tank and the LSUA crew had a busy day delivering Easter goodies over the Cenla area. They began their travels at a Cheneyville daycare, local fire stations, the COVID-19 testing site and on campus for students who are unable to go home.

LSUA Foundation Executive Director, Melinda Anderson says they wanted to bring light to such a dark situation.

“This is such a serious time for everybody and everyone is so uncertain about the future and we at LSUA are just trying to keep moving forward, stay in our lane and look for the positive. Look for the silver lining in every dark cloud.”

 

