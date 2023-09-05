Temekia Brown Starts Love Don’t Hurt Domestic Violence Campaign After Her Daughter’s Murder

Two years after the murder of her daughter, a mother fights against the stigma that comes with domestic violence.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how she prevents youth from falling prey to domestic violence.

On February 7, 2021, Temekia Brown lost her daughter, Ashley Mortle, to domestic violence.

Brown says, “You can talk to your parents. You can talk to anybody to get that help. Don’t wait until the last minute and you’re trying to get out and something like this happens. You know, my baby was everything to me. And her best friend was everything to me. She was just like a daughter to me, too. And to have two lives taken in one day, it was just terrible.”

The two women visited the Alexandria Police Department hours before they were killed to report that Nickelson attacked them.

“She was telling the police everything that happened. I remember her telling him that, you know, he was threatening to kill her. My heart dropped. I was scared for my child. Was scared for her friends. I didn’t know what to do.”

Ke’Ron Nickelson was charged with two counts of first-degree murder of 19-year-old Ashley Mortle, and 20-year-old Destiny Compton.

“I used to sit in the bed and just cry the whole time. I even used to put sleeping pills in my hand, wanting to take my life. But I have to remember that two boys that I know I have to be there for.”

Five months after her daughter’s death, brown started the Love Don’t Hurt Campaign.

“I don’t want to just sit here in Louisiana. I just, I feel like now, love don’t hurt, turning my pain into a purpose, it’s my goal to save somebody else’s life.”

She educates youth and parents about the dangers of domestic violence.

“Talk to your kids about it. Let them know this a serious situation, that this is real. You know, pray with them. Let them know they don’t have to be abused because everything that I took and I instilled in Ashley, it took this one guy to tear it down.”

Nickelson is currently serving a 100-year prison sentence.

Temekia Brown will speak to youth on October 22nd at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church at 11 AM.