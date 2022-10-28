Tales Along the Bayou Brings Scary Storytelling and Music to Children for Halloween

Tales Along the Bayou is an annual Halloween storytelling event appropriate for all ages.

It’s a promise of celebrating local tradition, time spent enjoying family, friends, and neighbors.

A younger crowd will enjoy spooky stories told by Alexandria’s own master storyteller Sylvia Yancy Davis beginning at 6:00 pm.

Tales Along the Bayou Featured Storyteller Sylvia Davis says she is sure to bring back the joy of storytelling for children at the beginning of the program.

“I love the feeling that I get because when I tell stories, it takes me back to a time of family, of my ancestors, of home, you see, I started telling stories because of my maternal grandfather.”

Youth Engagement and Literacy Manager Craig Jones says he enjoys seeing Sylvia Davis tell stories to the kids.

“It’s really nice to see children just have fun at a program that is coming from the library because it is such a good resource in the community to have.”

Sylvia Davis says, “It’s so neat to see the guardians and the kids out together, participating in the songs, participating in the stories, all laughing and having a good time and learning that family is everything.”

Friends and family can anticipate an exciting night of ghostly tales and musical entertainment at the library.

The event will have musical entertainment by Brian and Terri Kinder who promises a rollicking good time for children of all ages.

Keisha Swafford, News Reporter says, “To hear more exciting and scary stories, the Kent House has moved the Tales Along the Bayou to a new location here at the meeting room at the library.”

Tales of the Bayou will be on Friday, October 28th starting at 6 PM at the Westside Regional Library.